Two-day literature festival to be held this weekend 

Neev Literature Festival 2023 is scheduled for October 7 and 8.

Launched in 2017, the event focuses on children’s literature. This year, the theme of the event is ‘What is childhood without stories?’. “Post-pandemic, there has been a drastic shift in children’s lives. They are dealing with artificial intelligence, globalisation, mental challenges, and changing values among many other things. We are looking at the healing power stories hold in all these contexts,” says Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, co-founder of the festival.