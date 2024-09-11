Two firms submit technical bids to build 18 stations of Kanaka Line

Bengaluru: Two companies — Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) and a joint venture of RVNL and Rithwik Projects — have submitted technical bids to construct 18 stations of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's Corridor 4, also known as the Kanaka Line.
The bids were opened on Monday.
In July, project implementation agency K-RIDE invited bids in two packages for the construction of stations for the 46.88-km Kanaka Line, which will link Heelalige with Rajanukunte.
One elevated and eight at-grade stations were included in the first package (C4A). These were Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi and Kaggadasapura.
The second package (C4B) also contained an elevated and eight at-grade stations. These included Channasandra, Horamavu, Hennur, Thanisandra, RK Hegde Nagar, Jakkur, Yelahanka, Muddanahalli and Rajanukunte.
A senior K-RIDE official in the know told DH that NCC and the RVNL-Rithwik Projects JV submitted technicals for both packages. K-RIDE will take a couple of weeks to conduct a technical evaluation of the bids. Financial bids for the station construction will be opened after German investment bank KfW gives approval, the official added.
KfW is lending €500 million (about Rs 4,500 crore) for the BSRP, besides providing a grant of €4.5 million (Rs 40 crore).
NCC, Soma, ITD Cementation India Ltd and RVNL have also submitted technical bids to construct two at-grade and one elevated and interchange station each for the second package (C2B) for the 25.01-km Mallige Line, which will link Benniganahalli with Chikkabanavara. The stations include Yeshwantpur, Shettyhalli, Myadarahalli and Chikkabanavara.
In addition, NCC, RVNL and J Kumar Projects submitted technical bids to construct four at-grade, three elevated and one interchange station for the Mallige's Line's first package (C2A). The stations include Benniganahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal and Mathikere.
The K-RIDE official explained that the at-grade stations would have either side or island platforms at the ground level, while the concourse level will be above the platform (level 1).
Both Mallige and Kanaka lines are to open by December 2026.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:15 IST