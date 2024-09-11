Two firms submit technical bids to build 18 stations of Kanaka Line

Bengaluru: Two companies — Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) and a joint venture of RVNL and Rithwik Projects — have submitted technical bids to construct 18 stations of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's Corridor 4, also known as the Kanaka Line.

The bids were opened on Monday.

In July, project implementation agency K-RIDE invited bids in two packages for the construction of stations for the 46.88-km Kanaka Line, which will link Heelalige with Rajanukunte.