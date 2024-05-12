Two months on, Karnataka govt yet to decide value for utilising palace land

Bengaluru: On March 15, the Siddaramaiah-led government decided to utilize 15 acres and 39 guntas of the Bengaluru palace ground to widen Ballari and Jayamahal roads by granting transferable development rights (TDR).

Two months on, the government is yet to decide on the base value of the ‘disputed’ property, thereby delaying the critical process of determining the extent of compensation.

An ambiguous stand on the valuation could cost the government at least Rs 1,400 crore as compensation in the form of TDR.