Two new metro feeder bus routes from Monday

MF-10: Tin Factory to Kadugodi metro station via Bhattarahalli, Seegehalli Circle, Kudurusonnenahalli and Belturu. One bus will make three daily trips one-way. The bus will depart from Tin Factory at 7.10 am, 9.30 and 6.40 pm, and from Kadugodi metro station at 8.30 am, 5.20 pm and 8 pm.