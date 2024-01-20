Two new metro feeder bus routes from Monday

Bengaluru: The BMTC will introduce two new metro feeder bus routes on Monday:
MF-10: Tin Factory to Kadugodi metro station via Bhattarahalli, Seegehalli Circle, Kudurusonnenahalli and Belturu. One bus will make three daily trips one-way. The bus will depart from Tin Factory at 7.10 am, 9.30 and 6.40 pm, and from Kadugodi metro station at 8.30 am, 5.20 pm and 8 pm.
MF-46: Kengeri TTMC to Kengeri TTMC via Kengeri RWS Gate, Doddabele, Provident Sunworth Apartment, St Benedict's Church, Anchepalya and Kengeri. Two buses will 21 trips on this route per day. The first bus will depart at 8.10 am and the last at 7.45 pm.