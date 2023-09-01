Home
UBUNTU in pact with Cambodia women entrepreneurs

Last Updated 01 September 2023, 00:11 IST

The UBUNTU Consortium of women entrepreneurs on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with the Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association (CWEA).

The memorandum of understanding aims to facilitate exports, exchange delegations, product-focused online meetings, mutual trade & investment and cultural exchange.

UBUNTU founder-president and former chief secretary K Ratnaprabha said in a statement: “This partnership has the potential to drive remarkable change by empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening our economies.”

(Published 01 September 2023, 00:11 IST)
