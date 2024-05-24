'Udta Bengaluru': BJP takes a leaf from Bollywood to slam Congress govt in Karnataka post-rave party arrests

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka for the alleged "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state, the BJP termed the Silicon City as "Udta Bengaluru" and alleged the city is becoming the "adda" for narcotic substances and rave parties.

The development comes after the Bengaluru Police busted a rave party at a farmhouse here recently which was allegedly attended by 86 people, including a Telugu film actress.

Taking to 'X', the BJP has alleged that since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, "immoral gatherings" were happening everywhere in Bengaluru.