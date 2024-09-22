Underpaid and overworked, Bengaluru’s domestic workers face exploitation

Chaitra (name changed), 42, does not take her weekly day off. She visits her native town Thiruvannamalai, at least once a year, on three to four days’ leave. Often, she returns from these breaks to attend to work piled up during her absence. She does not eat at her employer’s house but was once offered breakfast. When she asked for a bonus during Deepavali, she was told, “We gave you breakfast and tea, like you are our own. How can you ask for extra money?”