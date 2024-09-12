'Unreasonable' curbs on protests 'infringe' on 'fundamental rights, say civil rights activists

When asked to define what classifies a gathering as a protest, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Raman Gupta explains that there is no sacrosanct definition. "Anything that is not part of the common walk of life can be considered a protest," he says. “We have been very strict with implementing the high court judgment. We have law and order and traffic considerations."

Farmers protesting against land acquisition in Devanahalli taluk have expressed their frustration with the implementation of the judgement.

Although the revenue department has classified Devanahalli to be part of the Bengaluru Rural district, the taluk comes under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru City Police.

"FIRs were filed against 13 people for protesting in Devenahalli town. Freedom Park is more than 35 km from our villages. We are protesting to prevent the acquisition of land and want to do so by sitting near our farms," says Ramesh Cheemachanahalli, a farmer in Channarayapatna. He adds that possibilities of obstructing vehicular flow in Devanahalli were also sparse as the town’s traffic is limited.

Visible protests are integral to democracies as they initiate a dialogue — one between the State and citizens, explains Vinay Sreenivasa, an advocate in Bengaluru. “The Nirbhaya protests and, more recently, protests against the farm laws ushered in changes in legislation. Relegating such protests to one area, imposing limitations on the kind or time of protests, reduces this visibility and prevents such dialogue from happening,” he adds.