'Unverified news hampers probe', cautions NIA after reports emerge of BJP worker detained in Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Bengaluru: After television reports claimed that a BJP worker was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that injured 10 people in the city, it stated on Friday evening that “unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case”.

“NIA to gather evidence and information in the case have been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including college and school time friends of the absconding and arrested accused persons,” the Central agency said in a statement.

“The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering investigation also put at risk the individuals being summoned. Also, unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case. NIA requests the cooperation of all in the arrest of absconding accused persons.”