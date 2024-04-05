'Unverified news hampers probe', cautions NIA after reports emerge of BJP worker detained in Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Bengaluru: After television reports claimed that a BJP worker was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that injured 10 people in the city, it stated on Friday evening that “unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case”.
“NIA to gather evidence and information in the case have been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including college and school time friends of the absconding and arrested accused persons,” the Central agency said in a statement.
“The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering investigation also put at risk the individuals being summoned. Also, unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case. NIA requests the cooperation of all in the arrest of absconding accused persons.”
The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred on March 1 at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookefield area injuring 10, as per the police. After initial investigations by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police, the probe was handed over to the NIA.
So far, the NIA arrested Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Chikkamagaluru. As per the NIA, Shareef was a key conspirator who provided logistical support to Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the suspected bomber, and co-conspirator Abdul Matheen Taahaa. He was arrested after NIA raided 18 places in different parts of the country, including 12 in Karnataka.
On March 29, the NIA also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for Shazib and Taahaa, who have been at large since 2019. As per the NIA, Shazeeb hails from Masjid Road in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, and Matheen from Fish Market Road, Soppu Gude, Thirthahalli Rural. They are also said to be handlers of the Shivamogga ISIS module.
