Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad will be extended up to Belagavi: V Somanna

Belagavi: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said that soon Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad will be extended up to Belagavi as per the demands of the commuters.

Somanna was in the city on Monday on the way towards Kolhapur to flag off a Vande Bharat train between Pune-Kolhapur.

He told reporters that he himself has held talks with MP Jagadish Shettar and other elected representatives regarding extension of Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad and up to Belagavi.

Works for the direct railway line between Belagavi-Dharwad via Kittur too would begin soon with land acquisition being nearing completion.

He said, "Vande Bharat train between Pune-Hubballi would commencing today." He said that he himself will receive the train in Belagavi in the evening.

Demand for overnight train between Belagavi and Mumbai has been made and decision in this regard would be taken based on the feasibility.