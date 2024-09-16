Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad will be extended up to Belagavi: V Somanna

Belagavi: Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said that soon Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad will be extended up to Belagavi as per the demands of the commuters.
Somanna was in the city on Monday on the way towards Kolhapur to flag off a Vande Bharat train between Pune-Kolhapur.
He told reporters that he himself has held talks with MP Jagadish Shettar and other elected representatives regarding extension of Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad and up to Belagavi.
Works for the direct railway line between Belagavi-Dharwad via Kittur too would begin soon with land acquisition being nearing completion.
He said, "Vande Bharat train between Pune-Hubballi would commencing today." He said that he himself will receive the train in Belagavi in the evening.
Demand for overnight train between Belagavi and Mumbai has been made and decision in this regard would be taken based on the feasibility.
Sommanna said, "Southwestern Railway officials had given technical reasons for the Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru-Dharwad to not be extended up to Belagav. We shall make the service available to the people instead of going for witch-hunt."
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, railway facilities and infrastructure in the country has improved more than 100 per cent with people getting more trains and facilities.
Six Vande Bharat trains were flagged off on Sunday and seven more are being flagged off today by the Prime Minister.
A survey for commencing train services to Savadatti to facilitate pilgrims and devotees visiting Renuka-Yallamma temple hillock has been ordered and the decision for the works to be commenced will be taken after the survey completes, he stated.
Regarding the violence during Ganesh procession at Nagmangala in Mandya and Hindu activists being arrested, Somanna said, "It appears to be a premeditated incident and there were reports that a similar incident had taken place in 2023 too. Need to understand the reasons behind the incident."
Published 16 September 2024, 08:33 IST