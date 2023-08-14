Vehicle growth faster in rest of Karnataka than Bengaluru

Contrary to the popular notion, the vehicle population has grown faster in the rest of Karnataka than in Bengaluru in the last decade, Transport Department data shows. The number of vehicles in other parts of the state rose from 94 lakh in 2012-13 to over 1.92 crore by July 31, 2023, a decadal growth of nearly 110%. Bengaluru’s vehicle population increased from 55.26 lakh to 1.11 crore in the same period, a 100% growth over the last decade.
However, in per-capita terms, Bengaluru still has more vehicles than the rest of Karnataka. There is roughly one vehicle for every resident of Bengaluru (The city’s population, as per the latest estimates, has crossed 1.5 crore). In contrast, there is one vehicle for roughly every three residents in the rest of Karnataka, whose population is estimated at 5.7 crore.
Predictably, two-wheelers account for the bulk of vehicle numbers, followed by cars and passenger auto-rickshaws (see the chart).
While vehicle numbers translate into higher revenue for the state government, it’s a no-brainer that they add to congestion on roads and pollute the environment.
The government may be promoting electric vehicles to address environmental concerns but it has done little to wean citizens off personal vehicles and decongest roads. AM Yogesh, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, said the rise in vehicle population was “something we all have to live with”. “The rise in vehicle numbers is an inevitable consequence of the rise in human population and increased urbanisation,” he told DH.
Independent mobility expert Satya Arikutharam said the faster growth of vehicle numbers in the rest of Karnataka showed “how badly our smaller cities and towns lack public transport”.
“Most of our tier-2 and 3 cities do not have efficient public transport,” he said. “It’s no surprise that they have high two-wheeler numbers.”
Arikutharam asked the government to deter people from using personal vehicles by building efficient public transport systems, cycling tracks and footpaths.
Levying a congestion charge on vehicles in high-density areas is another solution, he added. He also called for the passage of the Active Mobility Bill, which encourages cycling and walking.