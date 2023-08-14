Vehicle growth faster in rest of Karnataka than Bengaluru

Contrary to the popular notion, the vehicle population has grown faster in the rest of Karnataka than in Bengaluru in the last decade, Transport Department data shows. The number of vehicles in other parts of the state rose from 94 lakh in 2012-13 to over 1.92 crore by July 31, 2023, a decadal growth of nearly 110%. Bengaluru’s vehicle population increased from 55.26 lakh to 1.11 crore in the same period, a 100% growth over the last decade.