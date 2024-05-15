Victoria Hospital's 55 ward attenders to resume work from May 15

Bengaluru: Following protests by the ward attenders of Victoria Hospital regarding their arbitrary removal from service, the hospital's management has agreed to let them resume work from Wednesday.

On May 8, 55 ward attenders and Group D staff, employed through an external agency, were asked by the hospital to no longer report to work. The hospital management said that the employing agencies changed two months ago and the previous agency's contract had ended.

The ward attenders, who are members of the Karnataka General Labour Union (AICCTU), held sit-in protests at the campus last week, demanding to be reinstated immediately and be paid their salaries pending for over two months.