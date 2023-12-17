Vintage car rally in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Rotary International Districts 3191, and 3192, in association with Karnataka Vintage & Classic Car Club (KVCCC), is hosting a vintage car and bike rally to spread awareness on mental health at 8.30 am on December 17 from Vidhana Soudha.
The flag off will be by Rotary International President Rtn Gordon R McInally. The rally will move through Century Club-MG Road–Cunningham Road and culminate at Chamaravajra-Palace Grounds by 10 am. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda will be the chief guest. There will be more than 25 vintage cars and bikes participating.
These vintage beauties are 1935 to 1974 models and the rally organized under the leaderships of PDG B L Nagendra Prasad from Rotary, Balachandra Y A and Suresh, President and Vice President of KVCCC respectively.