Ward attenders continue protest as Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital fails to reinstate them

Bengaluru: Fifty-six ward attenders at Victoria Hospital continued their on-site protest against their termination from services even as police personnel threatened to file FIRs against them on Thursday.

The Group 'D' employees, who were hired on a contractual basis and have served at the hospital for 10 to 25 years, are also protesting the non-payment of salaries for over two months.

On Thursday, members of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), representing the employees, along with the hospital's representatives, met Deputy Labour Commissioner H L Guru Prasad at the Karmika Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road.

Guru Prasad told DH that he had advised the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr. Deepak S, to allow these workers to work at least until the next conciliation date on May 15.