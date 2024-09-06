Watch | Auto driver books bike taxi ride & cancels after captain arrives, later gets into spat

The man recording the video, purportedly a Rapido bike taxi driver, alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver (KA 02 AJ 7815) had booked a ride, cancelled it and picked a fight with him.

"He asked me who gave me the permission to operate the taxi. I asked him if he had the order copy and he told me whiteboard vehicles cannot operate. I told him that there is a stay order at the high court but he was not ready to listen," the man behind the video could be heard saying.

The argument escalated quickly, with both men yelling at each other about how the other is in the wrong, but it did not come to blows.

According to the Parappana Agrahara police, no case has been filed at the police station.

Adhinarayana, president of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, explained that this has been a common experience for all bike taxi drivers.

"Many choose to let it slide and don't come forward to file complaints out of fear. Some people have simply quit and moved away from the job," he said.

M Manjunath, president, Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers' Union, expressed his condemnation of the auto-rickshaw driver's actions.

"We have informed the drivers to not take the law into their own hands and instead inform the RTO. Some drivers are finding it difficult to sustain their families and are taking it out on the bike taxi drivers but this is not excusable because it will ultimately hinder our cause too," he said.