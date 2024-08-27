Watch: Bengaluru man whacked on head by jawan for blocking traffic

'You reap what you sow': The phrase was proven correct by a man in Bengaluru when he learnt his lesson for not following the traffic rules.
A video shared on X by user Ankur Bagchi shows a man on a scooter entering the wrong lane and encountering a car. He denied giving way for the car and other vehicles to move. The man on the scooter then got into a verbal fight with the person sitting in the car.
However, a few seconds later a jawan came on the scene and whacked the man's helmet.
The video since posted has garnered over 1 million views and a flurry of comments.
"They tapli on head was insane," a user commented.
"Everyone has ego like an elephant but civic and road sense like an ant," another commented.
"I wish the army van patrolling the city daily," another comment read.
"People coming from wrong side should be slapped and spanked before they’re fined and their vehicle is impounded," commented a third.
"Can he smash an mla with same intensity when find potholes on Road. just because he is common man he smashed," commented a fourth.
"Difference between the attitude of army personnel and the traffic police is the reason why roads are so unsafe today," commented another.
Many netizens expressed in the comments how they want the Army to start patrolling the streets. However, not many were happy with this notion.
"Don't celebrate too early and be mindful of what you wish for. This is the job of local police, and no one has the right to hurt others' dignity," wrote a user.
Another netizen commented saying, "IAF has better things to do than patrol your roads. In fact, the people driving on those roads should be considerate to not waste everyone's time and energy."
Published 27 August 2024, 09:48 IST