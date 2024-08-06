Home



Waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru after heavy night rains

The Outer Ring Road (ORR), between Nagavara and Hebbal, was submerged. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appears to have fallen short in maintaining the stormwater drains that interconnect the city's numerous lakes.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 18:48 IST

Bengaluru: Intermittent drizzling during the day turned into heavy monsoon rains on Monday evening, causing flash floods and traffic jams in many parts of Bengaluru.

The heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, led to water stagnation on the roads, bringing vehicular movement to a near standstill in many areas. Some parts of the city experienced rainfall until late at night. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appears to have fallen short in maintaining the stormwater drains that interconnect the city's numerous lakes.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR), between Nagavara and Hebbal, was submerged. Hebbal Junction, the key intersection between the city and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), along with many localities in the city's core, reported intense flooding. Traffic to and from the airport was disrupted.

Places such as Koramangala, Ramamurthy Nagar, Indiranagar, RT Nagar, Thanisandra, RR Nagar, Kengeri, Banashankari, Nayandahalli, Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur, BTM Layout, Marathalli and Whitefield saw the return of thunderstorms after a brief period of rising temperatures.

Many vehicle users complained about insufficient streetlighting as the continuous night rains made commuting difficult. The large number of potholes dotting the roads added to the concerns of motorists heading home after work. However, as the thunderstorm was not accompanied by strong winds, there were few complaints of fallen trees.

A motorcyclist struggles to navigate the Outer ring road near Veerannapalya.

Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Slow-moving traffic was reported across the city, particularly along Old Udaya TV Junction towards Jayamahal, Veerannapalya service road, Nagavara, Kalpana Junction, ORR near Kasturinagar and Hebbal Junction.

Even at 11.15 pm, a streak of red painted the stretch from Hebbal Junction to Kalyan Nagar on navigation applications.

Other areas where rain fell include Hennur Road, CBI underpass on Ballari Road, Bhoopasandra Road, Mehkri Circle, Mysuru Road, Peenya Industrial Area, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Vishwanath Nagenahalli, Fraser Town, Sampangirama Nagar, Vannarapete, VV Puram, Banashankari, Vidyapeetha, Nayandahalli, Kengeri, RR Nagar, Basapura, Herohalli, Chowdeshwari ward, Bagalagunte, Maruthi Mandir, Hampinagar, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar, BTM Layout, Marathahalli, Mahadevapura, Vignananagar, Hoodi, Cottonpet and Rajmahal Guttahalli.

Rain stats and forecast

As of 11.30 pm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department's Bengaluru city observatory recorded 38.1 mm of rainfall, and the HAL airport observatory recorded 28 mm.

Since the start of the southwest monsoon, the city has received 366.1 mm of rainfall, and HAL airport has received 290 mm.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains, likely escalating into thundershowers, for Tuesday.

Published 05 August 2024, 18:48 IST
