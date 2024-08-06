Waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru after heavy night rains

Bengaluru: Intermittent drizzling during the day turned into heavy monsoon rains on Monday evening, causing flash floods and traffic jams in many parts of Bengaluru.

The heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, led to water stagnation on the roads, bringing vehicular movement to a near standstill in many areas. Some parts of the city experienced rainfall until late at night. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) appears to have fallen short in maintaining the stormwater drains that interconnect the city's numerous lakes.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR), between Nagavara and Hebbal, was submerged. Hebbal Junction, the key intersection between the city and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), along with many localities in the city's core, reported intense flooding. Traffic to and from the airport was disrupted.