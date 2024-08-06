Waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru after heavy night rains

Slow-moving traffic was reported across the city, particularly along Old Udaya TV Junction towards Jayamahal, Veerannapalya service road, Nagavara, Kalpana Junction, ORR near Kasturinagar and Hebbal Junction.
Even at 11.15 pm, a streak of red painted the stretch from Hebbal Junction to Kalyan Nagar on navigation applications.
Other areas where rain fell include Hennur Road, CBI underpass on Ballari Road, Bhoopasandra Road, Mehkri Circle, Mysuru Road, Peenya Industrial Area, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Vishwanath Nagenahalli, Fraser Town, Sampangirama Nagar, Vannarapete, VV Puram, Banashankari, Vidyapeetha, Nayandahalli, Kengeri, RR Nagar, Basapura, Herohalli, Chowdeshwari ward, Bagalagunte, Maruthi Mandir, Hampinagar, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar, BTM Layout, Marathahalli, Mahadevapura, Vignananagar, Hoodi, Cottonpet and Rajmahal Guttahalli.
Rain stats and forecast
As of 11.30 pm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department's Bengaluru city observatory recorded 38.1 mm of rainfall, and the HAL airport observatory recorded 28 mm.
Since the start of the southwest monsoon, the city has received 366.1 mm of rainfall, and HAL airport has received 290 mm.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains, likely escalating into thundershowers, for Tuesday.