We got govt's nod to develop five new layouts: N A Haris

I have accelerated the construction of an additional loop at Hebbal Junction, which is a major bottleneck. Work is progressing well despite heavy traffic. The flyover from KR Puram to the city should be ready by January. We will then begin work on another flyover connecting the airport and the city. After taking charge, I also rolled out an online grievance redressal system that covers all four departments of the BDA. We have assigned specific response time for the officers. If a grievance is not resolved, it automatically escalates. As more people start using it, we will be able to address any shortcomings. In addition, we have made significant progress in revitalizing the Peripheral Ring Road. After the state cabinet approved the project, we began issuing notices to landowners. We will raise a loan of Rs 23,000 crore from various financial institutions to compensate the farmers. Our aim is to float tenders for civil works in about a month.