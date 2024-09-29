We got govt's nod to develop five new layouts: N A Haris

Bengaluru: Just as Ballari Road bustles with vehicular movement, so too does the headquarters of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), situated along this highway. Preferring to operate behind the scenes, the BDA is involved in several significant projects that impact lakhs of citizens. DH caught up with BDA’s new chairman, N A Haris, to discuss the status of various projects, including the Peripheral Ring Road, the Hebbal flyover work, and the development of Shivaram Karanth Layout.
What are your major accomplishments in the last nine months as the head of the authority?
I have accelerated the construction of an additional loop at Hebbal Junction, which is a major bottleneck. Work is progressing well despite heavy traffic. The flyover from KR Puram to the city should be ready by January. We will then begin work on another flyover connecting the airport and the city. After taking charge, I also rolled out an online grievance redressal system that covers all four departments of the BDA. We have assigned specific response time for the officers. If a grievance is not resolved, it automatically escalates. As more people start using it, we will be able to address any shortcomings. In addition, we have made significant progress in revitalizing the Peripheral Ring Road. After the state cabinet approved the project, we began issuing notices to landowners. We will raise a loan of Rs 23,000 crore from various financial institutions to compensate the farmers. Our aim is to float tenders for civil works in about a month.
Compensation has been a sticky issue. Has the BDA finalised the framework?
It is currently under discussion. We are trying to engage directly with the landowners and compensate them based on the guidance value. Andhra Pradesh has successfully implemented this approach for several projects, with compensation awarded on the spot. We plan to adopt a similar strategy. Farmers will receive compensation that exceeds what was offered previously.
Even after parting with land three years ago, farmers in Shivaram Karanth Layout are still awaiting compensation.
Yes, there has been a delay. We have formed about 30,000 sites but there is a High Court stay. Whenever the court gives a go ahead, we will start the process of allotment to the land losers, revenue site holders and the public.
Is there a plan to form more such layouts?
We have proposed the formation of five new layouts, and the government has approved these projects. The new housing developments will be located along the Peripheral Ring Road, covering 6,000 acres. Areas with limited development have been identified. There is strong demand for BDA sites since not everyone can afford to buy from private layouts. We will soon share more details on this.
RERA has classified the Kempegowda Layout as a default project. What’s your response?
We have not received any official communication from RERA regarding this matter. In fact, the layout is largely complete. We have provided nearly all essential infrastructure, including sanitary connections and water supply. The layout features significant vegetation, as not many have yet come forward to build houses. We have allotted about 20,000 sites, but only 67 have sought plan sanctions. Yes, the topping of roads is pending. It will be done block by block to avoid extensive digging.
Some allottees of Banashankari 6th Stage are worried due to the forest department’s dispute over land ownership.
The deputy chief minister convened a meeting with the forest department to resolve the issue. During this meeting, it was agreed that the forest department should not disturb the allottees, as the layout was established decades ago and no objections were raised during development. If residents encounter any problems, we are open to addressing them.
Is there a proposal to penalise owners of vacant sites?
There is no such proposal on the table at the moment. However, the BDA has powers to take back sites or penalize owners if they remain vacant for several years. The BDA allots sites for building houses, not for investment purposes. Keeping a site vacant can create a nuisance for neighbors.
What about starting e-khata facilities across the BDA limits?
We have already started rolling out e-khata facilities across the BDA limits. However, it is not mandatory for properties unless there is a transaction related to a particular property.
Success of Shivaram Karanth Layout has been attributed to a Supreme Court-monitored three-member committee.
There is opposition to privatising BDA complexes. What is your response to that?
Opposition is common, but the goal of privatisation is to generate revenue for the BDA and benefit the local community. These complexes are old and poorly maintained. We aim to develop them to match private malls. There is a plan to redevelop more BDA complexes under the PPP project.
What’s being done to end corruption in BDA’s town planning wing?
We are here to do official work. Change of land use (CLU) and development plans are approved in meetings where many are present. I am not aware of any specific complaints regarding corruption.