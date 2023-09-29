Weekend escapes: Private bus operators squeeze wallets in Bengaluru

Similarly, the cost of a seat on an AC sleeper bus to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has more than doubled, going from the usual range of Rs 700 to Rs 800 to a staggering Rs 2,000. Travelling to Ernakulam has also seen an increase, rising from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,500, while the cost of travelling to Kottayam has jumped from Rs 1,750 to Rs 3,000. Ear;ier, passengers bound for Hyderabad, who paid between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 for an AC sleeper ticket, now pay Rs 2,000 or Rs 2,300.