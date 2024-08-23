Weekend hobby groups on rise in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

Minna Shuugou! Cubbon Park is a spin-off of Japan Habba, an annual event to promote cultural exchange between India and Japan. About 40-70 Japanese expats and local enthusiasts of Japanese language, culture and anime assemble for every meet. The attendees are divided into groups of 8-10, featuring Indians who know Japanese and native Japanese. They are encouraged to talk on the themes of the meetup, which can vary from Independence Day to the Olympics.