What do you find undemocratic about Bengaluru?

The International Day of Democracy is just around the corner on September 15. To mark the occasion, Metrolife asked activists in Bengaluru what they find 'undemocratic' about their city and how it can be resolved.
‘Curbing right to assemble’
According to civic and women’s rights activist Tara Krishnaswamy, the act of restricting protests to Freedom Park is undemocratic. This is a violation of our fundamental right to assemble peacefully, she says. “It is particularly sad that the High Court passed such an order. Courts are supposed to protect citizens’ rights. Here, they have done the opposite. Even after the government changed, the restriction has not been lifted . Every time citizens’ rights are curtailed, we take a step backward as a democracy,” she explains.
‘No BBMP elections’
Civic rights activist Brinda Adige says the government’s decisions concerning the city infrastructure are undemocratic. “Decisions about roads should not be taken by MLAs. Local wards and ward samitis must be consulted in the process and also while allocating the budget. The absence of elections of the municipal council (BBMP) is the most undemocratic of it all. Even the court has ordered them to hold elections,” she says.
‘Lack of respect’
Activist Vinay Kumar says as a society, we lack respect and reverence towards each other. Social reformer B R Ambedkar espoused the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Kumar quotes Ambedkar’s famous words: “Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards one’s fellow men.”
Vinay says, “What is fraternity if we are not able to empathise with less privileged people? Street vendors selling panipuri are considered problematic but not a teenager selling AI-generated art.”
‘Feudalism in institutions’
Rumi Harish, gender rights activist, is concerned about feudal systems in schools, colleges and many socio-cultural institutions. “Our Constitution not only stands for democracy, but also for equity and justice. However, in these institutions, one person makes executive decisions and others simply follow. Even families are patriarchal and feudal,” he says.
‘Women are not safe’
Activist and founder of Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), Sudha Narayan, says democracy is lacking when it comes to women’s safety, and animal rights.
She says, “It’s a myth that women are unsafe only at night. Sometimes women are not safe even at home. Everyone deserves to feel safe and laws need to be brought in to ensure the same,” she tells Metrolife. Regarding animal rights, she says, “There are some wonderful laws in place but there is no enforcement.”
‘No equality on roads’
Vinay Sreenivasa, civic activist, expressed concern over the growing social inequality. He says, “One of the most undemocratic aspects of the city is that there is no equality on the streets. Look at the difference between the number of cars and buses on the road. We’ve had 6,000 BMTC buses for years now, but the number of cars on the road keeps increasing exponentially every year.”