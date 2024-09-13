What do you find undemocratic about Bengaluru?

‘Women are not safe’

Activist and founder of Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), Sudha Narayan, says democracy is lacking when it comes to women’s safety, and animal rights.

She says, “It’s a myth that women are unsafe only at night. Sometimes women are not safe even at home. Everyone deserves to feel safe and laws need to be brought in to ensure the same,” she tells Metrolife. Regarding animal rights, she says, “There are some wonderful laws in place but there is no enforcement.”

‘No equality on roads’

Vinay Sreenivasa, civic activist, expressed concern over the growing social inequality. He says, “One of the most undemocratic aspects of the city is that there is no equality on the streets. Look at the difference between the number of cars and buses on the road. We’ve had 6,000 BMTC buses for years now, but the number of cars on the road keeps increasing exponentially every year.”