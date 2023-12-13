When a construction worker set up an engineering college

When we look at the history of the emergence of Bangalore as the ‘Knowledge Capital of India’, it all began with the establishment of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), started by visionary industrialist J R D Tata in 1909, and the Government Engineering College set up by Sir M Visvesvaraya in 1917. These two institutions were the harbingers of change at a time when India was still under the yoke of colonialism. But there was a lull for almost three decades as two World Wars and some epidemics ravaged the economy. Soon after, when the gloom lifted, construction activities began to gain momentum and the demand for qualified engineers increased, the city’s well-known philanthropist B M Sreenivasaiah started the country’s first private engineering college, the BMS College of Engineering, in 1946. About a decade and a half later, a young man who lived in Mathikere, in the vicinity of IISc, began to dream about starting an engineering college. He went by the name of Mathikere Sampagappa Ramaiah, or simply, M S Ramaiah.