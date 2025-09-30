<p>Urban experts have yet again suggested introducing a congestion tax in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>as a step towards easing the ever-increasing traffic problems in the city.</p><p>This was among the measures discussed at a recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-chief-secretary-orders-pwd-to-inspect-pothole-repairs-amid-substandard-work-complaints-3742119">high-level meeting to improve road infrastructure and unclog city roads</a>.</p><p>At the meeting, urban expert R K Misra suggested introducing congestion charges on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/outer-ring-road">Outer Ring Road</a> (ORR) to discourage single-occupant cars.</p><p>“If a car with only one occupant enters the ORR, a congestion fee may be deducted automatically via FASTag. Cars with two or more occupants won’t be charged,” Misra said.</p><p>Later, he said it was not enough to add new roads, but the government must also focus on demand management.</p>.Bengaluru: Traffic curbs on Sarjapur Road for two months.<p>"Bengaluru is adding one lakh vehicles every month. About 82% of them are two-wheelers. In places such as London and Singapore, congestion charges are in place. We should emulate this on the ORR so that the tech parks promote carpooling among their employees,” he said.</p><p>So what is a congestion tax? A congestion tax is a charge levied on vehicles that enter specific areas of a city during peak traffic hours. It is seen as an effective way to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, along with encouraging people to choose public transport over personal vehicles. A congestion charge is in place in Singapore and in cities such as London, Stockholm, Milan and New York City.</p><p>A senior official who was part of the meeting in Bengaluru, which was attended by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, senior IAS and IPS officers, Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said the proposal was discussed, but is only at the idea stage. "It is a proposal that the government will consider seriously at the moment,” he said.</p><p><strong>Not the first time</strong> </p><p>This is not the first time the idea of imposing a congestion tax in Bengaluru has been mooted. In 2023, a report prepared by the Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce had recommended a congestion tax on private vehicles using nine high-density roads to enter Bengaluru during peak hours. The roads included Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, Ballari Road, and Tumakuru Road.</p><p>Experts had then warned that enforcing such a tax without boosting public transport would lead to a backlash.</p><p>The situation has not changed much over the last two years. City’s public transport is far from being robust; mass transit systems such as the metro and suburban rail network projects are hit by delays, and the city’s pavements offer limited walkability.</p><p>Recently, commuters and civic groups raised concerns over traffic jams on the ORR and the poor state of the key corridor that houses information technology parks. This followed logistics tech company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/siddaramaiah-writes-to-azim-premji-seeking-access-to-wipro-campus-to-ease-bengaluru-orr-traffic-3739950">BlackBuck's announcement that it will relocate its office from Bellandur on the ORR</a>, citing severe traffic congestion and poor road conditions.</p><p>The announcement triggered criticism of the Karnataka government’s handling of civic issues, particularly in Bengaluru.</p>