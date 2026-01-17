<p>The Sampigehalli police has arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a house burglary, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused, Reshma, 45, a resident of DJ Halli, allegedly used a minor girl to aid her in committing the theft.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the minor dressed as a boy to evade detection.</p>.Apartment STPs won’t fix Bengaluru's stormwater drain crisis: Experts.<p>The duo also used a two-wheeler with fake number plates and a fresh paint job while carrying out the crime, police said.</p>.<p>The suspects were tracked following a house break-in reported on January 13 within the Sampigehalli police limits. Police arrested Reshma the next day from a house in Amarjyothi Layout, 2nd Cross, where she was found hiding with the minor.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Reshma allegedly confessed to her role in the burglary. Police recovered 3.217 grams of gold ornaments and 80 grams of silver articles, and seized the two-wheeler used in the offence.</p>.<p>Police said cases had previously been registered against the suspects in different parts of the city. Both have been produced before a court, and further investigation is under way.</p>