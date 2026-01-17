Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman arrested for using minor in house theft in Bengaluru

Investigations revealed that the minor dressed as a boy to evade detection.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 22:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimetheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us