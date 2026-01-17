Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Woman dies after setting herself, baby on fire in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar

The mother and daughter were declared dead at a hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 22:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us