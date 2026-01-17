<p>A 29-year-old woman and her four-year-old child died after she set them on fire following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Krishnaappa Layout in Sanjay Nagar. The deceased, Seetha and her daughter, were both natives of Nepal, police said.</p>.<p>Police said that Seetha and her husband, Govind Bahadur, also from Nepal, worked as domestic help in Sanjay Nagar and stayed in a small house. They often fought over domestic issues, especially those arising from the husband’s frequent travels to Nepal and extended stay.</p>.Apartment STPs won’t fix Bengaluru's stormwater drain crisis: Experts.<p>Police officials said one such argument triggered the incident on Wednesday evening.</p>.<p>The mother and daughter were declared dead at a hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.</p>