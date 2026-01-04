<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her eastern Bengaluru flat, police said on Sunday. </p><p>The deceased is Sharmila, who lived near Subramanya Layout under the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits. </p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Officials said she worked in a private firm in Bellandur and hailed from Dakshina Kannada. </p><p>The incident occurred a little after 10.50 pm on Saturday, firefighters told DH. </p><p>With her roomate away in her hometown, Sharmila was alone in the house. Police suspect she died due to asphyxiation as the smoke has engulfed the house she was sleeping in. </p><p>Neighbours who noticed the smoke alerted the police and the fire department. </p><p>The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit but officials are carrying out further investigations.</p>