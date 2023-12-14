Woman loses life while trying to save kid after BMTC bus hit their scooter

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman has died after being run over by a BMTC bus in southern Bengaluru's Madiwala, officials said.
Her husband suffered injuries to his chest but the couple's 18-month-old toddler escaped unhurt.
Seema L was riding pillion with her husband, 28-year-old Gurumurthy R, and girl child Jahnavi when the bus struck their scooter on the Silk Board upramp of the Madiwala flyover around 6.45 pm on Wednesday.
The collision pushed Gurumurthy and the child to the left side. Seema fell to the right and her head was crushed by one of the rear wheels of the bus.
The three were travelling to Kanteerava Stadium from their home in Singasandra, off Hosur Road. The family hails from Ballari. Officials said that Seema's husband was a lineman at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).
Gurumurthy told police that the bus driver failed to apply brakes after the collision, causing the fatal blow to Seema. He also fled from the scene soon after, Gurumurthy said.
A BMTC official claimed that the scooterist had moved in the "narrow" left corner of the flyover and tried to overtake the bus. In the process, the scooter's right handle brushed against the middle door of the bus, throwing the two-wheeler off balance.
In a frantic effort to save her child, Seema panicked, fell on the scooter's right side, and came under the bus.
The bus was deployed on route 344C (KR Market to Bettadasanapura). Madiwala traffic police arrested the driver for causing death by negligence and reckless driving among other offences.
BMTC buses are often involved in accidents, which are attributed to driver fatigue, increased traffic congestion, pressure to achieve daily trip targets and bad road conditions.
The BMTC says it has been training drivers to reduce fatal accidents. This was the first fatal road accident involving a BMTC bus this December. There were five in December 2022, the official said.