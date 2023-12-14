Woman loses life while trying to save kid after BMTC bus hit their scooter

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman has died after being run over by a BMTC bus in southern Bengaluru's Madiwala, officials said.

Her husband suffered injuries to his chest but the couple's 18-month-old toddler escaped unhurt.

Seema L was riding pillion with her husband, 28-year-old Gurumurthy R, and girl child Jahnavi when the bus struck their scooter on the Silk Board upramp of the Madiwala flyover around 6.45 pm on Wednesday.

The collision pushed Gurumurthy and the child to the left side. Seema fell to the right and her head was crushed by one of the rear wheels of the bus.

The three were travelling to Kanteerava Stadium from their home in Singasandra, off Hosur Road. The family hails from Ballari. Officials said that Seema's husband was a lineman at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).