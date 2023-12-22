Work on Baiyappanahalli metro depot stuck due to impasse over HAL land

Bengaluru: Crucial works at Namma Metro's Baiyappanahalli depot have been stalled by a delay in acquiring land from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in eastern Bengaluru, an official said.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) needs nearly 3,400 square feet from HAL and another 1,334 square feet from private firm Harmen Developers LLP as part of works to modernise the Baiyappanahalli depot. A depot is where trains are taken for maintenance and repair.
The existing Baiyappanahalli depot serves the 43.49-km Purple Line (Whitefield-Challaghatta). The BMRCL is building a two-tier facility to upgrade it with 28 stabling lines (12 underground and as many at-grade). The upgraded depot will service the 58.19-km airport line until the Shettigere depot gets ready. The Purple Line will be serviced by the Kadugodi and Challaghatta depots.
The airport line is being built in two phases — 2A (Silk Board Jn-KR Pura, 19.75 km) and 2B (KR Pura-Airport, 38.44 km). The deadline is June 2026.
While the Baiyappanahalli depot has an elevated line for Purple Line trains, it needs two more to cater to trains under Phases 2A and 2B. Trains from the airport will be served by an elevated line at the Kasturinagar end, while those from Silk Board Junction will use the line at the KR Pura end. To construct these lines, the BMRCL needs additional land from HAL and Harmen Developers, said MS Channappagoudar, General Manager (Land Acquisition), BMRCL.
But HAL isn't willing to part with land, which is presently vacant. "We need the land urgently. The viaduct construction has been held up because of that," Channappagoudar told DH.
According to him, the PSU has argued that it needs the land for building an office complex in the future. "It's a small parcel of land, nothing more than a narrow strip running along the boundary," he explained. "The HAL's proposed office complex will not be affected if they give us this land."
The only way out is compulsory acquisition, which will take nearly three months, the official added. "Until then, the work will be stalled," he said.
Under the law, the BMRCL can acquire land from private or government entities without their consent.
A spokesperson for HAL did not immediately comment.
The BMRCL has awarded the Rs 249.19-crore Baiyappanahalli depot contract to J Kumar Infraprojects-AICPL, which is also building the Shettigere depot for Rs 182.33 crore.