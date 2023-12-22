Work on Baiyappanahalli metro depot stuck due to impasse over HAL land

While the Baiyappanahalli depot has an elevated line for Purple Line trains, it needs two more to cater to trains under Phases 2A and 2B. Trains from the airport will be served by an elevated line at the Kasturinagar end, while those from Silk Board Junction will use the line at the KR Pura end. To construct these lines, the BMRCL needs additional land from HAL and Harmen Developers, said MS Channappagoudar, General Manager (Land Acquisition), BMRCL.