World Bank delegates meet BBMP officials

Bengaluru: A delegation from the World Bank met top officials of the BBMP to finalise the formalities required to loan Rs 3,000 crore for various water conservation and flood-mitigation measures.
The multi-national lending agency has offered Rs 2,000 crore to the BBMP and the rest to the BWSSB.
Upgrading sewage treatment plants and building concrete walls on both sides of the stormwater drain in the city's outskirts are some of the top projects that are part of the action plan, it is learnt.
The Centre has reportedly approved the loan amount, paving the way for completing the remaining formalities.
Published 19 June 2024, 22:32 IST