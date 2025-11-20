<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Limited (KCDCL) during the Bengaluru Tech Summit to support sustainable agriculture in the state. </p>.<p>Under this CSR-driven partnership, the GBITCIA will procure and distribute free compost bags from the KCDCL to farmers across Karnataka. The initiative aims to encourage organic farming, improve soil fertility and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, according to a statement. </p>.<p>KCDCL Chairman A N Nataraj Gowda noted that scientifically processed compost enhances soil productivity and long-term sustainability. Former MP Prof M V Rajeev Gowda and GBITCIA president Girish H K were present on the occasion. </p>