Bike riders hold Palestinian flag during International Day of Democracy in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: With International Day of Democracy being observed across the state, the video of a group of young men riding a scooter holding a Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru went viral on social media.
Three people were seated on a scooter, holding the flag, and were seen heading towards Hanumanthappa Circle on the road over Dantaramakki Lake. In another bike, three more individuals followed them, holding a flag.
As the video clippings were circulated, members of Bajrang Dal and BJP workers gathered at the town police station and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the act.
BJP Yuva Morcha district president Santosh Kotian said " during the Eid Milad, youths with anti-national sentiments carried out a jatha holding Palestinian flag. The youths should be arrested immediately."
"There has been communal unrest in Nagamangala, and people are anxious. Tomorrow is Eid Milad, and Ganesh processions are scheduled in the next two days. During such a sensitive time, these individuals are holding Palestinian flags to create unrest," he alleged.
District Additional Superintendent of Police G Krishnamurthy "teams have been formed to trace the culprits. We have already identified the registration number of the two-wheelers."
Published 15 September 2024, 14:07 IST