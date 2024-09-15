Bike riders hold Palestinian flag during International Day of Democracy in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: With International Day of Democracy being observed across the state, the video of a group of young men riding a scooter holding a Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru went viral on social media.

Three people were seated on a scooter, holding the flag, and were seen heading towards Hanumanthappa Circle on the road over Dantaramakki Lake. In another bike, three more individuals followed them, holding a flag.

As the video clippings were circulated, members of Bajrang Dal and BJP workers gathered at the town police station and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the act.