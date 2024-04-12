BJP blames Congress for attack on party worker in Ramanagara

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday alleged that a BJP worker was assaulted by “goons” from the Congress party.

In a post on X, Ashoka asked: “Who is CM Siddaramaiah protecting by filing a namesake case after BJP worker Naveen was assaulted while the assailants were yet to be nabbed? You claim to be a strong CM. But why have you become weak in front of the DK brothers?”

Vijayendra, too, levelled similar allegations. “A Congress goon has assaulted Naveen, a silk grower and BJP worker, but the assailant was not arrested, raising suspicions. Attacking the BJP workers and threatening the voters is an unforgivable crime,” he posted on X.