BJP blames Congress for attack on party worker in Ramanagara

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday alleged that a BJP worker was assaulted by “goons” from the Congress party.
In a post on X, Ashoka asked: “Who is CM Siddaramaiah protecting by filing a namesake case after BJP worker Naveen was assaulted while the assailants were yet to be nabbed? You claim to be a strong CM. But why have you become weak in front of the DK brothers?”
Vijayendra, too, levelled similar allegations. “A Congress goon has assaulted Naveen, a silk grower and BJP worker, but the assailant was not arrested, raising suspicions. Attacking the BJP workers and threatening the voters is an unforgivable crime,” he posted on X.
According to the police, a complaint was filed by 34-year-old Naveen C S’s brother at the Bidadi police station in Ramanagara district on April 9.
As per Shivakumar C S, the complainant, at around 10.15 am, a person from his village informed him over the phone that Naveen was in a field owned by Kabaddi Babu in Kempashetti Doddi.
“When my father and I went there, we saw Shekar from Kempashetti Doddi and another person quarrelling with my brother. When we tried to separate them, Shekar hit my brother with a wooden log. My brother began bleeding from his head. Shekar also hit my father’s left hand with the log when he went for my brother’s aid,” Shivakumar alleged as per the FIR.
The complainant said he took Naveen and his father to the Subhash Hospital in Bidadi for treatment.
A case has been registered under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigations are on, the police said.
