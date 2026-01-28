Menu
BJP corners Karnataka Excise Minister over 'Rs 6K crore graft', seeks his scalp

The House witnessed heated debate when BJP members demanded the resignation of the minister and demanded reply from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 23:38 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 23:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruBJPKarnataka

