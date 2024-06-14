BJP cries foul over warrant for arrest of B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: The BJP on Thursday cried foul stating that the warrant for the arrest of its veteran leader B S Yediyurappa is a tit-for-tat for Congress' Rahul Gandhi's appearance before a local court in connection with a defamation case filed by the party.
Charging the Congress with practising 'politics of hostility', BJP lawmakers C T Ravi, N Ravi Kumar, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioned the inaction on the part of the government for four months since the POCSO case was first registered.
"The case against Yediyurappa was registered in March although the incident allegedly occurred in February. Yediyurappa had wanted to give his statement in the police station itself, but the police said that would not be necessary. They said that his statement would be recorded at home. His voice sample was collected by the police in April," read the joint statement issued by the BJP lawmakers.
The case, the BJP claimed, had no merit. "The home minister said that the individual who registered the case was mentally unstable; he had added that nearly 60 such cases had been filed against bureaucrats and politicians," said the leaders of the BJP.
The saffron party leaders expect a 'B' report to be filed in connection with the case. The BJP leaders said that AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala too seemed keen on seeing Yediyurappa being arrested. "It is amply clear the Congress wants to drag the BJP to the court," they said.
"The person who filed the POCSO case has passed away. Her son was made to file the complaint. Yediyurappa is in New Delhi, and is due to return in a few days. Still, the police are intent on acting with such urgency. The Congress wants to act with a sense of urgency that wasn't there for the last four months. Armed with a non-bailable warrant, they're looking to make the arrest," the BJP said.