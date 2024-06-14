BJP cries foul over warrant for arrest of B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: The BJP on Thursday cried foul stating that the warrant for the arrest of its veteran leader B S Yediyurappa is a tit-for-tat for Congress' Rahul Gandhi's appearance before a local court in connection with a defamation case filed by the party.

Charging the Congress with practising 'politics of hostility', BJP lawmakers C T Ravi, N Ravi Kumar, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioned the inaction on the part of the government for four months since the POCSO case was first registered.

"The case against Yediyurappa was registered in March although the incident allegedly occurred in February. Yediyurappa had wanted to give his statement in the police station itself, but the police said that would not be necessary. They said that his statement would be recorded at home. His voice sample was collected by the police in April," read the joint statement issued by the BJP lawmakers.