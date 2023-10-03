BJP demands judicial probe into Shivamogga violence

Further questioning as to what action the government will take against those responsible and the conspirators, she hit out at Parameswara for calling it a minor incident, and said, "This is appeasement and an irresponsible government."

Alleging conspiracy behind the incident, Ravi, the former BJP national General Secretary also questioned the erection of banners and cutouts of Muslim rulers -- Tipu Sultan of Mysuru and Aurangzeb, a Mughal emperor -- during the process, and accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of allowing it for the sake of appeasement politics.