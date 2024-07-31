BJP dissidents slam party for 'neglecting' Valmiki corporation scam

A section of BJP leaders has publicly opposed the party’s decision to focus more on the MUDA scam, while doing little about the multi-crore embezzlement of taxpayers’ money in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
BJP lawmakers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are pushing for a separate (padayatra) foot march against the Valmiki corporation scam, which they say is bigger and more important than MUDA scam.
On Sunday, Jarkholi upped the ante against BJP state president B Y Vijayendra by stating that he was not opposed to the party’s proposed ‘Mysuru chalo’ padayatra (against MUDA scam) starting on August 3. But he was worried over the party neglecting the more important issue of the embezzlement of funds in the Valmiki corporation. “I speak only with the party high command in Delhi. I have never endorsed his (Vijayendra’s) leadership and I will never endorse him in future too. I and other like-minded party leaders such as Yatnal will soon be meeting in Kudalasangama to chalk out future action regarding the Valmiki corporation scam, once we get clearance from the high command,” he said.
Yatnal, who had met Jarkiholi in Belagavi on Monday night, said Vijayendra had forced the party to go all guns blazing on the MUDA scam, while toning down the attack on the Congress over the Valmiki corporation scam at the behest of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
“We know how much Vijayendra indulges in adjustment politics. As part of the deal to dislodge incumbent CM Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra has taken up the padayatra,” he said.
He hinted at a separate padayatra (foot march) over the Valmiki corporation scam along with Jarkiholi.
Recently, BJP leader Aravind Limbavali had slammed leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and Vijayendra in his post on X. “It is regrettable that there has been no harmony and understanding between our party president (Vijayendra), also an MLA, and leader of the Opposition (Ashoka). This helped the ruling party to take complete advantage at the recent legislature session. Our leaders did not utilize the opportunity and time in the House (Assembly) properly. They joined hands with the ruling party in curtailing the proceedings of the House, when there was still one day left,” he had said.
