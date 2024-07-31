BJP dissidents slam party for 'neglecting' Valmiki corporation scam

On Sunday, Jarkholi upped the ante against BJP state president B Y Vijayendra by stating that he was not opposed to the party’s proposed ‘Mysuru chalo’ padayatra (against MUDA scam) starting on August 3. But he was worried over the party neglecting the more important issue of the embezzlement of funds in the Valmiki corporation. “I speak only with the party high command in Delhi. I have never endorsed his (Vijayendra’s) leadership and I will never endorse him in future too. I and other like-minded party leaders such as Yatnal will soon be meeting in Kudalasangama to chalk out future action regarding the Valmiki corporation scam, once we get clearance from the high command,” he said.