BJP files plaint against CM Siddaramaiah, son Yathindra, alleging corruption in state polls

The Karnataka BJP on Friday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, alleging corruption in the Assembly elections.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Karnataka Election Commission, the BJP said, "He [Yathindra] has made a shocking statement that in Varuna Constituency from where the present Chief Minister is elected thousands of cookers and iron boxes were distributed and this helped his father to win from the said Varuna Constituency [sic]."

The saffron party also called on the state election commission to nullify the Chief Minister's election for the use of "such nefarious and fraudulent methods."