BJP holds protest demanding reinvestigation into 2012 Sowjanya case

The BJP will stand with the family of Sowjanya and the party will continue the protest till the case comes to a logical end, he said.

He said the BJP government in 2012 had handed over the case to the CID to probe within 12 days of the incident. Later, the successive government handed over the case to the CBI.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja said "Immediately after the CBI court acquitted the lone suspect in the case, I, along with MLC Prathap Simha Nayak met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded a reinvestigation into the case. The deities of the land should punish those who were responsible for the murder of Sowjanya," he said. "Let us all pray before god seeking justice for Sowjanya," he added.

Kusumavathi, the mother of Sowjanya urged all legislators and MPs to take her family to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to demand a reinvestigation into the case. "I have been seeking justice for the last 11 years," she said.

MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary said that all the BJP MLAs and MLCs will raise the issue in the upcoming legislature session to ensure that the family gets justice. "We will not keep quiet till the government orders a reinvestigation into the case. The BJP will support the government if it orders investigation," he said.

Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said that the BJP will extend support to all organisations that are holding protests seeking justice for Sowjanya.

The MLA added that it was not fair to defame religious places and institutions while holding protests seeking justice for Sowjanya. “An attempt to defame the Hindu beliefs and tarnish the image of places of worship has been continuing in the name of protests for justice," he added.