BJP-JD(S) foot march from August 3 against 'scams'

Bengaluru: Alliance partners BJP-JD(S) have decided to hold a week-long foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 3 to 10 in protest against the alleged scams of the state government and also demanding

resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA scam.

This was decided during the joint meeting held on Sunday, where leaders from both the parties were present. Speaking to media after the meeting, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, “Senior leaders from both the parties, including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, will take part.”