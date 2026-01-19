<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the BJP leaders had no moral right to ask the government to hand over the probe into the Ballari clash to the CBI.</p>.Bellary MP E Tukaram's wife Annapurna to fight from Sandur: Siddaramaiah.<p>He told reporters here: "During their tenure, BJP did not entrust any case to CBI, whenever we demanded. As CM, I have transferred eight cases to CBI. Let them mention one case they have given to CBI for probe". He said the recent BJP rally in Ballari was politically motivated.</p>