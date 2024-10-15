BJP leaders soon to meet President seeking dismissal of Congress govt in Karnataka

He further said, "The state government has decided to withdraw cases against anti-national elements who pelted stones at the police and stormed a police station in Hubballi in 2022. A sub-committee led by Home Minister G Parameshwara has recommended withdrawal of cases as a part of appeasement policy of the government. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was investigating the case, and the accused had struggled to get bail. Withdrawing the cases against those involved in riot is an unforgivable crime," he said.

He declared that the BJP will hold massive protest in Hubballi on October 25 against the government's actions.

"We have fielded BJP young worker and Hindutva supporter Kishore Kumar Puttur as the candidate for the MLC by-election from local bodies constituency in Dakshina Kannada. He will win by a huge margin," he predicted.

"Siddaramaiah has forgotten the difference between patriots and anti-nationals. He compares anti-nationals with the Sangh Parivar. We know what policies the government followed during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state," he remarked.

Regarding the Channapatna constituency by-election, he said, "The candidate has not yet been decided. The party's national leaders will decide on the NDA candidate," he said. Responding to a question, he said, "The MPMLA special court has ruled that there was no wrongdoing in the case related to granting of land to the Prerana Trust.