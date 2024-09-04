BJP may intensify fight against Congress in Karnataka; to discuss next phase of agitation

New Delhi: Insisting that the BJP will intensify its protest against Congress ruled Karnataka government to expose its misrule, Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the party top leaders will decide on next round of protest.
With a section of leaders suggesting to hold one more round of foot march against Congress starting from Bellary over Valmiki Corporation scam, Joshi told reporters here that the state leaders will take a decision on this after consulting leaders in Delhi including BJP National President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Dismissing differences among state leaders on holding one more round of Padyatra on the line of MUDA protest, Joshi said all leaders united in exposing misrule of Congress government.
He also criticised the Congress government's decision to seek Governor's sanction against Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy, former minister Murugesh Nirani and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, he said that these were old cases. The Congress did not take any action then. This clearly shows that they are taking revenge against political opponents, he said.
The Congress government in Karnataka indulging in blackmailing the JD(S) and BJP leaders and these should be stopped, he added.
Published 04 September 2024, 09:47 IST