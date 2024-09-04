BJP may intensify fight against Congress in Karnataka; to discuss next phase of agitation

New Delhi: Insisting that the BJP will intensify its protest against Congress ruled Karnataka government to expose its misrule, Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the party top leaders will decide on next round of protest.

With a section of leaders suggesting to hold one more round of foot march against Congress starting from Bellary over Valmiki Corporation scam, Joshi told reporters here that the state leaders will take a decision on this after consulting leaders in Delhi including BJP National President J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dismissing differences among state leaders on holding one more round of Padyatra on the line of MUDA protest, Joshi said all leaders united in exposing misrule of Congress government.