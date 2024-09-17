BJP MLA Munirathna admitted to Bengaluru hospital after complaining of chest pain

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Munirathna, who has been accused of harassment and casteist abuse, was admitted to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain on Monday.

Hospital sources confirmed that Munirathna was brought into the hospital around 7.30 pm on Monday and underwent tests to check for any health issues.

He reportedly complained of chest pain earlier in the evening and was taken to Bowring hospital first, following which, he was taken to Ashoknagar police station for further questioning.

He reportedly complained of uneasiness and chest pain again and was taken to Jayadeva Hospital for monitoring, noted police sources.