BJP MP Pratap Simha’s brother arrested in ‘tree felling’ case

“In the matter of FoC No. 32/2023-24 dated 16.12.2023 of Belur Range, Hassan division the suspect Vikram Simha came for his statement before the Investigation Officer (IO), but subsequently avoided his presence before the IO. Since his presence was essential, the IO found it necessary to secure his presence. Available documentary evidence also hinted his involvement in the above-mentioned crime.”

The department said that electronic surveillance indicated Vikram had left Hassan and was in Bengaluru. “He was avoiding phone calls from the IO and moving suspiciously incognito. A plain cloth team of Forest personnel had travelled to Bangalore and keeping an eye on the possible movements of the suspect.

“Since Bangalore is a big and populated city, it was decided to take help from the local Police. The Police Commissioner, Bangalore, extended full cooperation by providing men and technical surveillance support,” the forest department added.

Allegations were levelled against Vikram for felling 126 trees on 10 acres of land at Nandagodanahalli in Hassan’s Belur taluk.

DH, quoting locals previously reported that Vikram had leased three acres and 10 guntas of land from one Jayamma for cultivating ginger. However, they had alleged that trees in that land and an adjoining government ‘gomala’ were axed.

Belur tahsildar Mamata had alerted the Forest Department of the tree felling on December 16.

On Thursday, Assistant Conservator of Forest Prabhugouda Biradar, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vinay Kumar, Deputy RFO Gururaj D Deputy and forest guard Raghukumar H B, were suspended in connection with the case.