BJP pans Congress, says even Vidhana Soudha may be monetised

Ashoka, who has been consistently attacking the ruling Congress over challenges posed by the ‘guarantee’ schemes, went after Siddaramaiah’s credentials as finance minister.

“Didn’t you know, as a self-proclaimed economic expert who has presented 15 budgets, what the government’s revenue and expenditure will be? Just four months after the budget, you’ve hiked taxes on petrol and diesel. Now, you’re planning to monetise land. Is this your budgeting expertise?” Ashoka said.

Ashoka said Siddaramaiah should be “ashamed” of pushing Karnataka to such a situation.

Calling Siddaramaiah as “outgoing CM”, Ashoka said, “History will remember that your legacy is a big ZERO.”

Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai, a former chief minister, said the ruling Congress' plan to monetise assets showed that the government is "completely bankrupt".

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "When a family is in financial distress, they sell their ancestral property as the last resort. Similarly, this government has reached its final stage. The government's plan to sell and monetize thousands of years of state assets is proof of the state's financial degradation." He even claimed the monetisation plan is to benefit real estate groups.