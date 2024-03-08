BJP shortlists three candidates for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh is representing this constituency for three consecutive terms.

The BJP swept the 2019 general elections in Karnataka winning 25 of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Karnataka is the most important state in the south for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka is the only State in the south where the party had held power.

Ashoka said the list of BJP candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka would be released soon as the discussions on finalising nominees have reached final stages.

Deliberations are continuing on some 'problematic constituencies,' he added.

Regarding Mandya constituency, where the BJP backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won in 2019 and staked a claim for party ticket this time, he said he has no information on who will be fielded from there.

According to sources, BJP's ally, the JD(S), is keen to field its candidate in Mandya.