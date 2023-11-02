JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP slams Congress over Surjewala, Venugopal's visit to state ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states

BJP's N Ravi Kumar alleged that 'people are suspecting' of the senior Congress leaders of coming down to the state to 'fix the cut' from the government to fund Assembly elections in five states.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 23:39 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: BJP leader N Ravi Kumar has remarked that rumours are circulating about the arrival of AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal in the city and “people are suspecting” that they have come here to “fix the cut” from the government to fund Assembly elections in five states.

Kumar told reporters that the Congress has claimed that both have arrived here to discuss appointments to boards and corporations, “Last time they had come here they had fixed the cut for cabinet ministers; now they must have come here to fix the cut for all chairpersons who would be appointed soon to these bodies,” he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 November 2023, 23:39 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalRandeep Singh Surjewala

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT