BJP stages protest against Karnataka govt over Waqf properties row in Mangaluru

He announced that the BJP would launch a massive campaign to protect the lands of Hindus and the poor. Party workers will visit every household to verify land ownership using RTC records and ensure that their lands are intact. Citing an example, he said in the last 24 years, around 35 properties in Mangaluru taluk have been notified as waqf properties. Of which, 50% of the properties are either government land or waqf by user land.

Mangalore city North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty emphasised the need for awareness about the alleged misuse of Waqf laws and said “This threat isn’t just limited to BJP workers but could also affect Congress leaders like Ramanath Rai and Ivan D’Souza.”

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said “in the name of waqf property, land belonging to farmers, mutts are being encroached. It is not sufficient for the government to withdraw notices issued to the farmers for acquisition. The land should be dropped from the waqf name, so that farmers can have their own land.”

BJP district president Sathish Kumpala, leaders Monappa Bhandary, and others were present.