BJP stages protest in Mangaluru, urges govt to 'protect rights of MLAs'

The DC said all officials have been directed to seek approval for the draft invitations to ensure that there was no protocol violation. The district administration has also written to the government seeking guidelines for the protocol to be followed in gram panchayats.

The protesting elected representatives warned that they will continue their protest on Tuesday if their demands were not fulfilled.

State BJP President who is also MP from DK Nalin Kumar Kateel accused the government of engaging in hate politics. Efforts are being made to curtail the privileges of the MLAs hailing from the opposition parties. “The government is promoting goondaism.”

During the protest, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian alleged that MLAs are not allowed to work in their constituency. “It looks like the Congress office-bearers are running the administration. The inauguration of the new building of Iruvail GP and Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra was scheduled on July 31. However, it was postponed. “When I went for inauguration on August 6, over 200 police personnel were deployed at the venue. I was stopped by the police. Later, symbolically, the building was inaugurated by lighting a lamp.”

He also demanded that the officials should be directed to function from the newly inaugurated Iruvail GP building immediately.

During Haleyangady Gram Panchayat President and Vice President election, the election was not conducted till 6 pm even after completing all the process by 1:30 pm. Disqualified member was allowed to enter the hall. An attempt was made to create violence outside the GP building.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik said inauguration of Solid Waste Management unit at Iruvathur GP was scheduled on August 3. The invitations were printed as per the protocol. However, citing a mistake in the order of MLC’s name in the invitation, the programme was allegedly postponed.” Congress leaders are conducting officials meeting at their residence. What kind of protocol is this? he asked.