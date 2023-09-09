BJP to launch 'Cauvery Rakshana Yatre' if Cong doesn't stop releasing water to TN

The BJP warned on Friday that it would take out a 'Cauvery Yatre' against the Congress government, which released water to Tamil Nadu, when the people of the state are facing shortage of water, even for drinking purposes, said the former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The BJP delegation, led by Basavaraj Bommai, visited KRS dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Friday, after the authorities stopped releasing water into the river, to Tamil Nadu.

The delegation of BJP leaders included C N Ashwath Narayan, Ashoka, Govind Karjol, MPs Pratap Simha and A Sumalatha.

Artificial drought

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "The Congress-led state government has released water to Tamil Nadu, even before the Supreme Court's order, creating an 'artificial' drought. The government has failed to explain the facts to the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Despite failing to tackle the situation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has spoken lightly about the farmers".

If the government, which has submitted an affidavit that it is not possible to release water to Tamil Nadu after September 12, is not committed to its stand, the BJP will take out Cauvery yatre. The MP's have also been directed to raise the issue in the Parliament. The BJP will fight for constituting the distress formula and also for implementation of the Mekedatu project, Bommai said.